Sheikha Al Mayassa Unveils Empire Of Light: Visions And Voices Of Afghanistan

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Museum of Islamic Art (MIA), in collaboration with the Aga Khan Trust for Culture (AKTC), presents Empire of Light: Visions and Voices of Afghanistan, an exhibition exploring over five thousand years of Afghanistan's history, art, and culture.

On view from February 2 to May 30, 2026 at MIA, the exhibition examines one of the world's most vibrant cultural legacies, highlighting Afghanistan's role in history as a crossroads of cultures, ideas, religions, and people.

The exhibition was officially unveiled by Chairperson of Qatar Museums H E Sheikha Al Mayassa bint Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani in the presence of Prince Aly Muhammad Aga Khan, Director of MIA Shaika Nasser Al Nassr and General Manager of AKTC Luis Monreal.

Curated by Nicoletta Fazio and Thomas W. Lentz and featuring nearly 150 objects, Empire of Light offers a broad cultural and artistic overview of the country, from pre-Islamic times to the present day. The exhibition also emphasises the importance of heritage conservation, as seen through large-scale wooden architectural models depicting major sites and monuments still populating the country's landscape.

Each architectural model was crafted at the AKTC Jangalak Vocational Training Centre in Kabul, showcasing the ongoing work of the organisation since 2002 in preserving and restoring the country's architectural and artistic heritage.

Shaika Nasser Al-Nassr, Director of the Museum of Islamic Art, commented,“Afghanistan's history is a tapestry of remarkable creativity and resilience, and Empire of Light: Visions and Voices of Afghanistan will bring that fabric to life in a way that is both visually compelling and intellectually enriching. In partnership with the Aga Khan Trust for Culture, this exhibition will enable MIA to illuminate the extraordinary architectural, artistic, and cultural achievements of Afghanistan, while also showcasing the vital conservation work that preserves this heritage for future generations. We are proud to present these treasures to our visitors and give the public a deeper understanding of a country that has shaped in so many ways the history and the culture of the region and beyond.”

Empire of Light: Visions and Voices of Afghanistan is divided into five thematic and chronological sections: Afghanistan at the Crossroads of History will trace the impact of early civilisations and Asian empires. Native populations and foreign armies left enduring marks on Afghanistan's architectural, religious, and artistic landscape, reflected in rarely seen archaeological finds, masterfully crafted glassware and metalworks, and luxurious textiles that convey the region's complex cultural history.

The Eastern Frontier will explore the rise of Islam in Afghanistan from the mid-7th century to the Mongol invasions, highlighting the region's adaptations to the new faith under Islamic rule. Manuscripts, wall paintings, metalwork, glasswork and jewellery illuminate religious, courtly, and artistic life in this transformative era.