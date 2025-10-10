Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Bitfarms Stock Surges After Converting Macquarie Debt To $300M Project Financing

Bitfarms Stock Surges After Converting Macquarie Debt To $300M Project Financing


2025-10-10 03:17:31
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Shares of Bitfarms (BITF) surged in Friday morning trade after the company converted its $300 million private debt facility with Macquarie into a project-specific financing for its Panther Creek, Pennsylvania, data center campus. 

BITF's stock surged as much as 15%, with retail sentiment on Stocktwits rising to 'extremely bullish' from 'bullish' territory amid 'high' levels of chatter over the past day. 

Bitfarms stated that it will draw an initial $100 million, including a $50 million top-up, to purchase long-lead equipment and begin construction, covering civil works and a substation. The company said the project-level facility gives it greater flexibility to accelerate timelines and access the full $300 million financing, supporting expansion of its North American crypto mining operations.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.

Read also: EightCo Stock Jumps After Launch Of AI Authentication Pilot For Enterprises

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.

MENAFN10102025007385015968ID1110179977

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search