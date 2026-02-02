Say Goodbye To High Consumption And Fluctuations OPPAIR Oil-Free Water Lubrication Variable Frequency Screw Compressors Become A New Choice For Manufacturing Enterprises

MENAFN - GetNews) OPPAIR introduces its Oil-free water lubrication variable frequency screw compressor, integrating four core technologies: high-precision constant pressure control, energy saving without idling, high-performance vector drive, and long-life permanent magnet motor. Continuing the advantages of Class 0 oil-free cleanliness, it achieves a dual breakthrough in energy consumption and stability, providing a high-end power solution that is "precise, energy-saving, and reliable" for multiple industries.

Core Technology one : 0.01MPa Level Constant Pressure Control, Zero Deviation in Production Accuracy

Equipped with a new generation of intelligent pressure control system, it adapts to the gas load in real time, with pressure fluctuations ≤0.01MPa, far exceeding industry standards. This completely solves the pressure fluctuation problem of traditional equipment, providing stable assurance for high-precision production such as electronic assembly, pharmaceutical filling, and precision spraying.

Core Technology Two: No Idle Speed+ Vector Control, Zero Waste Energy Consumption

Innovative no-idle speed design automatically stops the machine when there is no load, eliminating energy consumption during idling; the high-performance vector control system supports stable operation across a wide speed range of 10%-100%, with high low-frequency starting torque and low current, reducing motor temperature rise and providing an additional 15%-20% energy saving under low-load conditions.

Core Technology Three: Rare Earth Permanent Magnet Motor, Energy Saving + Long Lifespan

Utilizing high-efficiency rare earth magnets, with no demagnetization at 180°, a lifespan exceeding 80,000 hours (50% longer than ordinary variable frequency motors); saving 6%-7% energy compared to ordinary variable frequency motors, with an overall energy saving rate exceeding 25%, a single 110kW model can save over 120,000 RMB in electricity costs annually, with a payback period of ≤1.5 years; IP54 protection rating, suitable for complex workshop environments.

Technological Collaboration: Oil-Free Cleanliness + Intelligent Adaptability

Continuing the Class 0 oil-free standard, using food-grade pure water lubrication, with an oil content ≤0.001ppm, and certified by German TUV; integrating a PLC intelligent control system, enabling 24-hour unattended operation, reducing maintenance frequency by 60%, widely adaptable to industries such as food, pharmaceuticals, electronics, and new energy, supporting customized solutions.

Market Trends: Intelligent Energy Saving Becomes Mainstream in Industrial

Power Driven by "dual carbon" and the intelligent transformation of manufacturing, the demand for energy-saving upgrades in industrial air compressors is urgent. OPPAIR addresses traditional pain points with four major technological innovations, aligning with the development trends of frequency conversion, intelligence, and oil-free operation, and is expected to lead the industry into a new era of "precise energy saving + ultimate stability".

OPPAIR is looking for global agents, welcome to contact us for inquiries: WhatsApp: +86 14768192555

