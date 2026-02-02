Goa DGP: Counterfeit Goods Harm Economy, Endanger Public Health

Capacity Building to Tackle Economic and Health Risks

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Alok Kumar, Director General of Police, Goa has asserted that law enforcement agencies must recognise the deep and widespread presence of counterfeit and smuggled goods in Indian markets as these illegal activities harm the economy, erode social values, endanger public health, and ultimately affect the quality of life of citizens.

FICCI-CASCADE (Committee Against Smuggling and Counterfeiting Activities Destroying the Economy) today organised a Capacity Building Programme for Police Officers on 'Prevention of Counterfeiting and Smuggling' in Panaji, Goa. The Goa police chief extended his support for the initiative and highlighted the importance of such capacity-building programmes in strengthening the competence, readiness, and on-ground effectiveness of police personnel in combating illicit trade.

Deep Chand, Advisor, FICCI CASCADE and Former Special Commissioner of Police, New Delhi, said counterfeiting and smuggling have several detrimental effects. "They result in significant losses for legitimate businesses, erode consumer trust, and deprive the nation of crucial revenue, thereby hindering overall growth and development. Moreover, the associated health risks of such illicit products are a grave concern, posing a direct threat to the well-being of the public," Deep Chand said.

Ashish Paul, Vice President- Corporate Affairs, ITC Ltd. Stated that counterfeit trade and smuggling drain India's economic potential. "If we could cut illicit trade by just 50 per cent, it would unlock unprecedented economic growth, generate employment, and boost legitimate businesses, reinforcing India's journey toward self-reliance. Generating awareness among young enforcement officials along with the discerning consumers, is the need of the hour. It will strengthen enforcement mechanisms, promote informed decision-making and meaningfully contribute towards the Prime Minister's vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat by 2047," added Ashish Paul.

FICCI Report Reveals Scale of Illicit Trade

As per a report by FICCI CASCADE titled "Challenging Landscape of Illicit Trade: How Changing Factors of Consumption Affect Illicit Markets in 5 Key Industries in India", the size of illicit market in the five key sectors- FMCG packaged goods, personal and household care goods, alcohol, tobacco, and textiles and apparel has been estimated at about Rs 7.97 lakh crore.

The report highlighted that the illicit market size for textiles and apparel stands at Rs 403,915 crore, accounting for over 50 per cent of the total illicit trade. Additionally, illicit markets for FMCG (Packaged foods) and FMCG (Personal and Household Care Goods are estimated at Rs 223,875 crore and Rs 73,813 crore, respectively.

The report highlighted that illicit trade is undermining legitimate businesses, distorting market competition, and significantly reducing the government's tax revenues in the five sectors. The impact of illicit trade is particularly severe in industries historically subjected to higher tax regimes, such as tobacco and alcohol.

A Sustained Fight Against Counterfeiting

FICCI CASCADE has, over the years, worked closely with the government, industry, enforcement officials, the legal fraternity, consumer organisations, and the youth to raise awareness of the detrimental impacts of counterfeiting and smuggling. Among other activities, FICCI CASCADE has been regularly engaging with law enforcement agencies, including police, customs and paramilitary organisations engaged in border protection, in sensitising them on the gravity of the problem. (ANI)

