403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Syrian Forces on Standby for Hasakah Deployment
(MENAFN) Interior Ministry troops affiliated with Syria's central government remained in holding positions Monday, awaiting authorization to enter Al-Hasakah—a northeastern metropolis currently controlled by YPG militants—under terms of a fragile ceasefire arrangement.
Correspondents on location confirmed the deployment-ready forces have assembled in Shaddadi town, positioned for potential movement into the city center.
The advance hinges on finalizing negotiations between Damascus authorities and YPG operatives over specific entry conditions and operational parameters.
With military units maintaining their Shaddadi positions, the exact timeline for Hasakah deployment remains undetermined.
The YPG terror organization has maintained a citywide curfew throughout Monday, adding to the tense atmosphere gripping Hasakah's residents.
Coalition aircraft have conducted sporadic flyovers above the city amid the ongoing uncertainty.
Damascus announced January 30 that Interior Ministry personnel would deploy to Hasakah following a ceasefire and comprehensive integration pact signed with the YPG militant group.
The accord stipulates merging Hasakah's central administrative bodies with Damascus government institutions, incorporating existing civil servants onto the state's official compensation system.
Officials have yet to release concrete details regarding the Interior Ministry forces' specific objectives in Hasakah or the projected duration of their presence.
Syrian Army units initiated military operations against SDF positions January 16 in territories west of the Euphrates River. The campaign subsequently expanded eastward with tribal militia participation, resulting in government forces reclaiming the majority of areas previously held by the organization.
Correspondents on location confirmed the deployment-ready forces have assembled in Shaddadi town, positioned for potential movement into the city center.
The advance hinges on finalizing negotiations between Damascus authorities and YPG operatives over specific entry conditions and operational parameters.
With military units maintaining their Shaddadi positions, the exact timeline for Hasakah deployment remains undetermined.
The YPG terror organization has maintained a citywide curfew throughout Monday, adding to the tense atmosphere gripping Hasakah's residents.
Coalition aircraft have conducted sporadic flyovers above the city amid the ongoing uncertainty.
Damascus announced January 30 that Interior Ministry personnel would deploy to Hasakah following a ceasefire and comprehensive integration pact signed with the YPG militant group.
The accord stipulates merging Hasakah's central administrative bodies with Damascus government institutions, incorporating existing civil servants onto the state's official compensation system.
Officials have yet to release concrete details regarding the Interior Ministry forces' specific objectives in Hasakah or the projected duration of their presence.
Syrian Army units initiated military operations against SDF positions January 16 in territories west of the Euphrates River. The campaign subsequently expanded eastward with tribal militia participation, resulting in government forces reclaiming the majority of areas previously held by the organization.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment