MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, Feb. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CopexPro, a UK-regulated digital investment platform, today announced the expansion of its, designed to provide diversified passive income opportunities and enhanced risk-adjusted returns for its growing global user base. The upgraded services aim to address increasing investor demand for structured decentralized UK products that combine flexibility with automated strategy execution.

With over 148,000 active investors worldwide and more than 250 million smart contract interactions facilitated through its interoperable blockchain infrastructure, CopexPro continues to develop products that leverage cross-chain capabilities to support efficient capital deployment across multiple asset classes. This expansion is part of the company's ongoing commitment to broadening access to sophisticated financial tools while maintaining a secure and compliant trading environment.

“At this stage of market evolution, investors are seeking opportunities that go beyond traditional staking or single-strategy products,” said a Louis Dufresne for CopexPro.“By enhancing our Dual-Investment framework and integrating complementary yield mechanisms, we are empowering users to capture optimizing opportunities across markets without sacrificing control or security.”

The expanded product suite includes:



Enhanced Dual-Investment Programs that enable users to allocate capital across paired assets with dynamically adjustable return profiles.

Smart Yield Integration, which automatically balances staking and arbitrage actions based on real-time market conditions to help maximize risk-reward outcomes. Improved Liquidity Optimization Tools, offering automated adjustments to investment positions to better respond to market volatility.



These enhancements are supported by CopexPro's interoperability infrastructure, enabling users to participate in earning strategies across multiple blockchain networks from a unified account dashboard. The platform's user experience upgrades also focus on streamlining deposits, withdrawals, and reporting features for improved investor transparency and control.

CopexPro's technology stack remains aligned with regulatory standards under the UK Securities and Futures Commission (SFC), with segregated custody arrangements and professional compliance frameworks in place to safeguard client funds and data.

Investors interested in learning more about the expanded suite of Dual-Investment and Smart Yield products can visit

About CopexPro

CopexPro is a regulated financial technology firm headquartered in UK, offering digital asset investment solutions including structured earning products, staking, arbitrage strategies, and integrated market access tools for global investors.

Contact:

Louis Dufresne

...

Disclaimer: This sponsored content is provided by the content provider and does not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. The information is shared for general informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice. Cryptocurrency and mining-related activities carry risks, including the potential loss of capital, and readers are encouraged to conduct their own research and seek professional advice where appropriate. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose media platform and publisher assume no responsibility for any losses or claims arising from reliance on this content. GlobeNewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This article is provided on an “as-is” basis, without warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. The media platform assumes no responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented. Any complaints, claims, or copyright concerns related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.