Trust Petroleum Reaffirmed As A Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) Under New USDOT IFR Requirements

Trust Petroleum, a Detroit-based fuel supply and logistics company, announced today that it has been reaffirmed as a certified Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) following a comprehensive reevaluation under the U.S. Department of Transportation's (USDOT) Interim Final Rule (IFR), which became effective October 3, 2025.

As part of the reevaluation outcome, Trust Petroleum remains listed in both the Detroit Department of Transportation DBE Directory and the Michigan Unified Certification Program (MUCP) directory, making the firm eligible for participation on USDOT-assisted transportation projects across Michigan and beyond.

“This result reflects our operational performance and our ability to meet the latest federal DBE requirements,” said Venzal Russell, Co-Owner of Trust Petroleum.“The IFR introduced more rigorous standards, and we successfully completed the reevaluation process.”

Under the updated regulations, DBE firms were required to undergo mandatory reevaluation to demonstrate eligibility through individualized evidence of social and economic disadvantage, along with updated financial documentation.



Trust Petroleum's certification confirms its continued eligibility under these revised DBE federal standards.



Trust Petroleum is certified to provide services under the following NAICS codes:

. 484110 - Local Container Trucking

. 484220 - Local Bulk Liquids Trucking, Grain Hauling, and Oil and Gas Field Equipment Trucking

Trust Petroleum provides specialized bulk fuel transportation and related services to public agencies, infrastructure partners, and commercial clients throughout Michigan and the surrounding region. The certification status was confirmed by the Detroit Department of Transportation (DDOT) and verifies that Trust Petroleum continues to meet all eligibility standards set forth in 49 CFR Part 26, including the new IFR requirements that eliminate race- and gender-based presumptions and require individualized demonstrations of social and economic disadvantage.

About Trust Petroleum

Founded in Detroit, Trust Petroleum operates with a strong focus on safety, regulatory compliance, and operational reliability, supporting critical transportation, construction, and municipal operations that depend on dependable fuel delivery. The company provides fuel transportation and logistics services to public and private sector clients, with an emphasis on compliance, safety, and operational integrity. The company is committed to regulatory compliance, safety, and dependable service delivery across all operations.

About the USDOT Interim Final Rule (IFR)

The U.S. Department of Transportation's Interim Final Rule, effective October 3, 2025, updated the Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) program by eliminating race- and gender-based presumptions and requiring individualized demonstrations of social and economic disadvantage. The rule applies to all DBE and ACDBE firms participating in USDOT-assisted programs nationwide.

