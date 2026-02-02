Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Portuguese Artist Miguel Rodrigues Creates Sculpture For Beymen's Tersane Istanbul New Store


2026-02-02 05:31:08
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Beymen unveils Gemini, a monumental 26-meter-long suspended sculpture by Portuguese contemporary artist Miguel Rodrigues, created in collaboration with the internationally renowned architectural studio OMA.

The unveiling coincides with the public opening of Beymen Tersane Istanbul, Beymen's new flagship and most ambitious retail destination to date, set within a historic former shipyard on the Bosphorus. Conceived as a cultural and lifestyle landmark, the flagship integrates fashion, art, and architecture into a singular immersive experience.

Suspended across space like a floating horizon, Gemini evokes movement, connection, and passage. Its elongated form symbolically links Lisbon and Istanbul, while resonating with shared maritime histories across the Mediterranean and the Gulf. Dramatic yet refined, the sculpture unfolds as visitors move through the space.

Miguel Rodrigues has been developing projects in Turkey since 2018 and has realized major large-scale installations across Dubai, Bahrain, and Doha, establishing a strong presence across the Middle East. Gemini positions Beymen Tersane Istanbul as a new destination where contemporary art and luxury fashion converge.

MENAFN02022026003118003196ID1110682074



EIN Presswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story
Search