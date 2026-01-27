403
Turkey Rejects Allegations of Syrian Army Using Turkish Instructions
(MENAFN) Türkiye on Monday rejected reports suggesting that the Syrian Army’s operations are being coordinated from Damascus with instructions given in Turkish, labeling the claims as “false.”
“The footage in question shows the prevention of illegal attempts to cross into our borders and was originally shared in 2021,” Türkiye’s Center for Combating Disinformation (DMM) said in a statement on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.
The center added that the images had been “deliberately re-circulated after being manipulated through editing and the addition of Arabic audio.”
“It is of importance that our friends, brothers and neighbours with whom we have shared common values for centuries across this region remain vigilant and exercise due caution against such disinformation,” the DMM statement concluded.
