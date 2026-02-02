'Don't Cry Over That Boy': Alia Bhatt Pens A Deeply Personal Letter To Her Younger Self

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Writing a letter to your younger self is a deeply personal act of self-reflection - a moment of nostalgia where the person you used to be gives way to the person you are yet to become. For Alia Bhatt, a recent shoot with a fashion magazine became a trip down memory lane, offering fans a an unusually intimate glimpse into her inner world.

In the video, she reads aloud a letter that traces the arc of a journey that began with her 2013 debut in Student of the Year, unfolding into the making of a global powerhouse, now regarded as one of the foremost actors in Indian cinema.

On self and ambition

Bhatt's journey has seen her push the boundaries of artistry, from massive domestic hits to Western crossovers like Heart of Stone and her role as a global ambassador for Gucci. Yet, her letter centres on internal growth. "Dear little me, I know you're always dreaming. Please don't stop doing that. The dreamer in you is your superpower," she shared, urging her younger self to trust the instincts that eventually made her a pillar of modern pop culture.

On young love and Ranbir Kapoor

The actor didn't shy away from the vulnerabilities of growing up. Offering comfort for high school heartbreaks, she hinted at her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, saying: "Dear little me, please don't cry over that stupid boy in high school, it's not worth it. I promise you that one day, you'll meet the best boy in the world. The one you've always secretly had a crush on."

She also described Kapoor as her“safest place” and“best friend”, someone who provides "respect, comfort, peace and laughter."

On motherhood and Raha

Then came perhaps the most emotional thread, which was her musings on her daughter, Raha. Bhatt noted that becoming a mother changes the heart "in ways that you cannot imagine," adding a playful warning about her daughter's personality: "She's also going to be a little lawyer, so prep up."

In the letter, the actor also speaks of family and friendships - urging herself to love more loudly, whether it's appreciating her mother Soni Razdan's cooking, deepening her bond with sister Shaheen Bhatt, or cherishing time with her father Mahesh Bhatt.

What makes this letter all the more resonant is that Bhatt's journey has unfolded in full public view. As one fan commented:“Why does this feel so personal? I don't even know... maybe because her journey feels like our own... your younger self would be so, so proud of the person you've become.”

Expanding her footprint

On the work front, Alia continues to redefine her role from actor to producer with her latest Prime Videos venture, Don't Be Shy. This upcoming series marks an exciting new chapter for her production house, Eternal Sunshine Productions, as she continues to champion narratives that feel both intimate and culturally resonant.

Bhatt's next major acting roles include the YRF Spy Universe action thriller Alpha alongside Sharvari, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.



