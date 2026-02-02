Home Centre Launches 2026 Ramadan Collection

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: This Ramadan, Home Centre introduces its latest seasonal collections, inspired by the real families and everyday moments that define the holy month.

Rooted in the belief that Ramadan is shaped by personalities rather than perfection, Home Centre Launches Its 2026 Ramadan Collection with“Your Ramadan Answered,” Introducing The Extraordinary Legends of Ramadan.

Behind every memorable Ramadan is a family doing its best to keep everything together - navigating long days, shared responsibilities, and moments of togetherness that unfold around the home. From lively iftar preparations to quieter evenings of reflection, Ramadan is shaped by collective effort, familiar routines, and the unique characters that make each household its own.

At the heart of the launch are three distinct Ramadan collections, alongside a wide range of new products across furniture, décor, tabletop, and home accessories.

Dahab draws inspiration from the raw beauty of the Gulf's wadis, where molten gold tones flow through rich walnut silhouettes. The collection brings warmth and depth to interiors, creating a bold yet refined aesthetic that complements festive gatherings and shared meals.

Fanous offers a modern interpretation of traditional lantern art. Defined by smooth curves and tactile finishes, the collection creates a soft, ambient glow that enhances the atmosphere of Ramadan evenings and shared family spaces.

Raqiya, inspired by refined lotus forms and whisper-soft hues, introduces a sense of calm and understated elegance. Its tranquil palette and gentle detailing create a serene presence within contemporary interiors, aligning with moments of reflection during the holy month.

“Ramadan has a special place in our hearts. It is part of our identity. It reflects the values we believe in and the idea that home is where memories are made and shared. With our three collections, our range isn't just about beautiful furniture or décor, it's about creating the perfect canvas for those cherished memories during the holy month. They have been thoughtfully crafted that captures both the soul of the season and the beauty of our region. Each collection tells its own story, enabling customers to showcase their own unique style at home this Ramadan,” says Arja Taaveniku, CEO of Home Centre.

The campaign will roll out through a series of three short films, each capturing a relatable Ramadan moment within the home. Every film concludes with a reveal that celebrates the family member who steps up in that moment, reinforcing the idea that every household has its own extraordinary legends.

The films - The Iftar Meltdown, The Movie Night Crisis, and The Chaos Before the Crescent bring these moments to life through warmth and humour, reflecting the shared realities of Ramadan across households in the region.

Shumalan Naicker, Senior Vice President & Country Head, Qatar, added that“Families are juggling fasting, hosting, work, and daily life, and our role is to make their homes feel prepared for this time. With The Extraordinary Legends of Ramadan, the campaign celebrates the very real characters found in every household.“The unsung heroes who make everything come together. They're not perfect, but they're relatable, and they're exactly what makes Ramadan memorable. Through this lens, we've reframed everyday Ramadan challenges into moments of recognition and shared play. It's interactive, engaging, and at its core, a shared experience, just like Ramadan itself.”

The Ramadan collections are now available across Home Centre stores and online at homecentre.