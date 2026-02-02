403
Child, Women Killed in Ukrainian Drone Attack Near Mariupol
(MENAFN) Two civilians, including a small child, were killed after a Ukrainian drone strike struck a settlement near Mariupol, according to Denis Pushilin, head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), on Sunday.
The attack hit the village of Sartana on the outskirts of Mariupol, territory that Russian forces took from Ukrainian troops following intense fighting in 2022. Writing on Telegram, Pushilin said the strike involved Ukrainian attack drones and resulted in civilian casualties.
“A woman born in 1991 and a boy born in 2020 were killed in the attack by Ukrainian strike drones,” Pushilin wrote on Telegram, expressing condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims.
He added that a seven-year-old boy was wounded in the incident and that three residential buildings were destroyed.
Moscow has repeatedly accused Ukraine of escalating attacks on civilian targets. Russian officials say that between January 1 and January 11, Ukrainian strikes inside Russia killed up to 45 people, including three children.
According to Russian authorities, Kiev has intensified attacks on civilians as it struggles to slow Russian advances on the battlefield. Ukrainian officials, for their part, argue that causing enough economic damage could compel Moscow to abandon its goals in the four-year conflict.
In response, Russia says its military has targeted Ukrainian energy infrastructure, claiming those facilities support the production of long-range kamikaze drones.
Power shortages are now affecting several major Ukrainian cities, including the capital, Kiev, as damage to the grid coincides with freezing temperatures. Kiev Mayor Vitaly Klitschko has urged residents to leave the city if they are able.
The DPR, along with the neighboring Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), broke away from Ukraine following the Western-backed change of government in Kiev in 2014. Those regions, together with Zaporozhye and Kherson, formally joined Russia after referendums held in September 2022.
