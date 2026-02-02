MENAFN - JCN NewsWire) Lockheed Martin and Fujitsu to accelerate dual-use technology development

Bethesda, United States, and Kawasaki, Japan, Feb 2, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Lockheed Martin and Fujitsu Limited today announced a new Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to jointly accelerate technology development in several critical areas, leveraging Lockheed Martin's integrated systems expertise and Fujitsu's world-leading technologies and commercial scale to advance innovation of dual-use capabilities.

Through the MOU the companies plan to strengthen the technological foundation for dual-use solutions in quantum computing, edge computing enabled by advanced sensing and real-time data fusion, artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML), advanced microelectronics, and multi-domain next-generation network solutions.

CTO Perspectives

“This collaboration accelerates technologies that are critical to meeting the future needs of our customers,” said Craig Martell, vice president and chief technology officer, Lockheed Martin.“Coupling the expertise of Lockheed Martin and Fujitsu across technology areas will be a force multiplier, advancing leadership in critical technologies like microelectronics, inference at the edge and quantum solutions. We look forward to our work together and delivering innovation with speed to our customers.

“We are honored to collaborate with Lockheed Martin, a leader in defense technologies, on the development of advanced ICT technologies for future dual-use applications,” said Vivek Mahajan, corporate executive officer, corporate vice president, and chief technology officer in charge of System Platform, Fujitsu Limited.“Through this collaboration, we aim to strengthen the competitive standing of both companies.”

A Continuing Collaboration

The MOU expands on a May 2025 agreement that selected Fujitsu as the supplier of Lockheed Martin's SPY-7 Subarray Suite Power Supply Line Replaceable Unit, and established a strategic collaboration to strengthen Japan's defense industrial base.

Lockheed Martin is a global defense technology company driving innovation and advancing scientific discovery. Our all-domain mission solutions and 21st Century Security® vision accelerate the delivery of transformative technologies to ensure those we serve always stay ahead of ready. More information at

Fujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers around the globe, our 113,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: AI, Computing, Networks, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.6 trillion yen (US$23 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: global

