'Fauda' Creator Lior Raz Meets PM Modi In Israel, Calls It A 'Huge Honour'

'Fauda' Creator Meets PM Modi, Wishes for Future Collaboration

Lior Raz, the creator of the critically acclaimed series 'Fauda', met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Israel on Friday. Calling it a "huge honour", Raz lauded Modi's support for acting, production and the arts while acknowledging the massive Indian audience for their shows.

In an interview with ANI, 'Fauda' star Lior Raz recalled the Netflix premiere of 'Fauda' at the Goa Film Festival and expressed his wish to collaborate with India in future. "It was amazing, and it was a huge honour to meet the Prime Minister of India. Such a huge country, and we know that we have a lot of audience in India for our shows. To get this honour from your Prime Minister, for us, it is great to see how he supports acting, producing and art in your country. I think this is something that we should learn how to do in our country as well. We would love to collaborate again. My show Fauda's Netflix premiere was in Goa Film Festival, we would love to come back and do it again," said Lior Raz.

PM Modi's Historic Visit Elevates India-Israel Ties

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to India on Friday after a historic two-day state visit to Israel, the first in nine years, during which both countries elevated their bilateral relationship to a Special Strategic Partnership.

The visit culminated in the signing of 27 MoUs and agreements across diverse sectors, including innovation, cultural exchange, manufacturing, artificial intelligence, quantum computing, economic cooperation, diplomacy, and security.

PM Modi also announced that India and Israel would soon finalise a mutually beneficial Free Trade Agreement (FTA). He also declared the establishment of a Critical and Emerging Technology Partnership to deepen collaboration in high-tech and innovation domains. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)