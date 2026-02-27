Kyiv Hopes For Positive Decision From Tokyo On Joining PURL Zhovkva

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Ihor Zhovkva stated this in Kyiv at an event marking Japan's National Day – the birthday of Emperor Naruhito, Ukrinform reports.

"For Ukrainians, the past years have been a test. And it is precisely in such times that you clearly understand who your true friends are. Japan is exactly such a friend for Ukraine. Consistent, principled, and reliable. Your support is not only a manifestation of solidarity. It is a clear choice in favor of international law, respect for sovereignty, human dignity, and a just peace," Ihor Zhovkva said.

He emphasized the countries' potential in the security sphere.

"We see significant potential for further expanding cooperation in the field of security. Ukraine would be grateful for considering the possibility of Japan joining the PURL initiative, which would make it possible to channel funding toward providing Ukrainian forces with the necessary non-lethal equipment and technologies," Zhovkva said.

He separately stressed the importance of Japan's support in strengthening Ukraine's energy resilience.

"Following the emergency meeting of the 'Energy Ramstein' in the G7+ format on January 23, 2026, the Japanese side announced the transfer during February–March of 140 small- and medium-capacity generators, 60 transformers, equipment for emergency repair work, two cogeneration units, and 13 sets of frequency converters," Ihor Zhovkva said.

He noted that the partnership between the countries is more than assistance in difficult times – it is a shared responsibility for the future.

"For Ukraine, the dynamics of political dialogue between our states are also extremely important. We highly value active high-level contacts and count on the further development of mutual visits, which open new opportunities for cooperation in security, recovery, and technology," Ihor Zhovkva said.

He also noted that a loan under the ERA mechanism and a grant through the World Bank, of which $544 million is a contribution from the Government of Japan, directly support the stability of state institutions, social payments, and critically important services for millions of Ukrainians.

As Ukrinform previously reported, the Government of Japan is allocating JPY 6.2 billion (approximately $41 million) for Ukraine's urgent reconstruction needs, in particular strengthening municipal infrastructure, healthcare, development of the agricultural sector, and support for public broadcasting.

Photo: Office of the President