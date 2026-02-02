Jordan Needs A Conference Center That Can Take 10,000 People



Many experts in the Jordanian tourism sector complain about the lack of a consistent and effective strategic plan to develop the tourism sector, despite the near-complete consensus on the importance of the tourism sector in getting Jordan out of the economic difficulties it faces.

It's true that a tourism strategy exists on paper, and one of its contributors says that hard work went into developing it and that it received royal approval. However, there's a significant gap between what's written on paper and the decisions actually implemented. The tourism activist complains that with each new tourism minister, the strategy's implementation is subject to the minister's priorities, and this pattern changes with the arrival of the next minister.

The biggest problem that has emerged in recent years, especially after the COVID-19 pandemic and regional events, is Jordan's inability to adequately and profitably operate its five and four-star hotels in the capital. These hotels are now struggling to cover their expenses, forcing many to reduce room rates.

Prices at Jordanian five-star hotels have become so low that some say they are among the lowest in the world. For example, the Four Seasons Hotel in Amman, the Ritz-Carlton, and others have rates that are among the lowest for luxury hotels in neighboring countries. The same applies to other hotels, which are finding it increasingly difficult to cover basic costs. Weddings and social events have become the primary source of income for hotels, rather than renting out rooms and other hotel facilities.

Tourism experts say the most important solution to Jordan's hotel problems and to support all existing tourist facilities lies in transforming Jordan into a hub for conferences of all kinds. While some conferences are held in Jordan, they are limited to one or two hotels, unlike the dozens of hotels required for a large conference.

Someone might say that the King Hussein Bin Talal Convention Centre at the Dead Sea is available for holding conferences, but the centre's large hall is superior to hotel halls, as it can accommodate 3,000 people sitting down, and the number may be greater with people standing. However, that is not enough to hold a conference with the participation of 5,000-10,000 people, with the need to find hotel rooms for this number in a nearby location.

Others say that the city of Amr, which is being prepared, will include a conference center. Experts respond that it is not enough to build a large conference center without supporting hotels, and it is difficult to predict that the city of Amr will be able to provide a conference center in the next ten or twenty years.

If this analysis is correct, then the need arises for a large conference center in the Jordanian capital. According to the Hotels Association, the city boasts 20 five-star hotels and 34 four-star hotels, indicating a robust infrastructure capable of accommodating large conferences. The requirement is for a conference center with a seating capacity of 5,000 to 10,000 people. A hall of this size could also accommodate entertainment, sports, and musical performances, which would recoup the investment within a few years. It is well known that many international companies can afford to build and operate a conference center for a few years, provided land is made available.

Some may consider it difficult to find a large plot of land suitable for a conference center and its associated facilities, which may require a building area of between 17–25 dunams, and there remains the need to find bus parking and other facilities, meaning the need may reach between 70–100 dunams.

The question remains where there Is a will to support the establishment of a conference center? Is there a suitable plot of land available in a central location in the capital? Some might argue that since the city of Amro will house a large sports stadium, some spacious plots of land in the King Hussein Sports City in Amman could be allocated for a conference center.

All of this necessitates a unified vision regarding the requirements of the tourism sector and the need for a long-term plan. A key element of this plan is the immediate provision of land and securing investment opportunities for the construction of the center. It's worth noting that many owners of five-star hotels are also major shareholders in banks, which would be highly suitable to invest in establishing a conference center. This center would attract high-caliber participants who would extend their stay in Jordan to visit world-class tourist destinations such as Petra, Jerash, and the Dead Sea, generating significant revenue for Jordan and helping to address youth unemployment.

This is a crucial matter that can be resolved through a decision at the highest levels, with the participation of all relevant stakeholders.