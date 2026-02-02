403
Iran Signals Possibility of Nuclear Talks
(MENAFN) Iran’s foreign minister stated on Sunday that genuine nuclear negotiations with the United States remain achievable, provided that mutual confidence can be rebuilt.
He also cautioned that any military conflict could have severe consequences for the broader region.
In a discussion with CNN International, Abbas Araghchi emphasized that his concern is not a direct war, but rather miscalculations fueled by false information and external attempts to push Washington into confrontation.
Araghchi acknowledged that Iran has lost faith in the US as a partner for negotiations. However, he noted that other nations in the region are acting as intermediaries, relaying messages and contributing to the restoration of trust.
"Unfortunately, we have lost our trust in the United States as a negotiating partner," he stated. "We need to overcome this mistrust."
Describing the ongoing dialogue as “fruitful,” Araghchi suggested that these exchanges could lay the groundwork for more substantive discussions in the future.
He emphasized that attention should be directed at the “substance” of the talks rather than the method, downplaying whether negotiations are conducted directly or through intermediaries.
Regarding US President Donald Trump’s declared objective of preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, Araghchi said that Tehran shares that aim.
"So I see the possibility of another talk if the US negotiation team follows what President Trump said," he remarked. "To come to a fair and equitable deal to ensure that there are no nuclear weapons."
