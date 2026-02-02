403
Xi Praises China, Algeria Collaboration on Remote Sensing Satellite
(MENAFN) Chinese President Xi Jinping praised cooperation between China and Algeria following the successful launch of an Algerian remote sensing satellite from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on Saturday.
Xi congratulated Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune after the satellite, AlSat-3B, was placed into its designated orbit by a Long March-2C carrier rocket. He described the project, following the earlier launch of an Algerian communication satellite, as another example of successful China-Algeria aerospace cooperation and a reflection of their comprehensive strategic partnership.
The satellite, developed by the China Academy of Space Technology under the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation, will be used primarily for land planning and disaster prevention and mitigation. The launch is part of Algeria’s remote sensing satellite system program, a joint project with the China Great Wall Industry Corporation, a CASC subsidiary, and the Algerian Space Agency.
Xi emphasized his commitment to strengthening China-Algeria ties and expressed willingness to work with Tebboune to further develop their strategic partnership.
