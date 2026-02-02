Healthcare 21 Targets Innovative OEM Partnerships At World Health Expo (WHX) Dubai 2026

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Healthcare 21 Group (HC21), a leading provider of MedTech distribution solutions, has announced it is actively seeking new and innovative OEM distribution partnerships at World Health Expo (WHX) Dubai, taking place from 9–12 February 2026.

HC21 UK will exhibit as part of the ABHI UK Pavilion in Hall 2, alongside members of its Irish management team, reinforcing the group's commitment to supporting global medical technology manufacturers looking to expand into the UK, Ireland and wider European markets.

With more than 20 years' experience, HC21 has established itself as a trusted distribution partner for both global MedTech leaders and emerging innovators launching new technologies across all therapy areas. The group is widely recognised for its deep local market expertise and high-quality clinical and customer support, delivering end-to-end sales, marketing, logistics and technical service solutions that consistently exceed commercial expectations.

HC21's market position is further strengthened by its role within the AddLife Group, which operates 86 subsidiaries across 30 European countries. This extensive footprint offers OEM manufacturers a highly efficient and scalable indirect distribution channel, helping to accelerate market entry and expand reach across Europe.

Stephen Arundel, CEO of Healthcare 21 UK, said:

“As we look ahead to 2026, we are energised by the opportunities that World Health Expo presents as the world's largest healthcare conference. The pressures on the NHS – from extensive waiting lists to ongoing workforce challenges – are well understood. Our focus is on forging innovative and impactful partnerships that enable us to support the NHS in delivering high-quality ambulatory care, improving efficiency for healthcare professionals and achieving better outcomes for patients.”

“By harnessing advances in technology and artificial intelligence, combined with deep local expertise, we allow OEMs to focus on innovation and product development. Our teams then secure market access, accelerate growth and provide consistent, high-quality support to healthcare professionals.”

HC21's in-depth knowledge of local healthcare systems, combined with its long-standing relationships with hospitals, clinics and healthcare professionals, enables OEM partners to navigate complex market challenges effectively. In addition, HC21 offers TUPE services that allow manufacturers to integrate direct salesforce teams seamlessly into its operations, reducing operational risk and cost.

World Health Expo Dubai is one of the world's largest healthcare exhibitions, bringing together global healthcare leaders, innovators and decision-makers. HC21 will be based at the ABHI UK Pavilion, Hall 2, where the team will be available to meet OEM manufacturers seeking innovative, flexible and scalable distribution solutions.

Healthcare 21 Group is a trusted MedTech distribution partner specialising in sales, marketing, logistics and technical service solutions across the UK and Ireland. As part of the AddLife Group, HC21 leverages a powerful European network to deliver tailored solutions that help OEM partners succeed in competitive markets.

To discover more about HC21 and explore partnership opportunities, visit the Healthcare 21 stand at the ABHI UK Pavilion at World Health Expo Dubai 2026. For more information, visit healthcare21 or connect via the Healthcare 21 LinkedIn page.