Pakistan To Play T20 World Cup, Withdraws From India Match

Pakistan's government announced the national cricket team will participate in the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup but will not play its scheduled match against India.

Authorities did not explain the decision. Most tournament matches will be hosted by India, while Pakistan will play its games in Sri Lanka due to political tensions.

If Pakistan officially forfeits the India match, the team will lose two competition points, potentially affecting qualification for knockout stages.

Bilateral cricket between India and Pakistan remains suspended following last year's military escalation, which pushed relations close to open conflict.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) said it is awaiting official written confirmation from Pakistan's cricket board, stressing selective participation conflicts with tournament principles.

India-Pakistan cricket matches are among the most watched sporting events globally, drawing massive television audiences and generating significant tournament revenue.

Due to recurring diplomatic tensions, ICC tournaments increasingly use neutral venues or hybrid hosting models to ensure both teams can participate safely.

