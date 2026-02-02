403
Egypt Enforces Ban on Roblox Over Child Safety Concerns
(MENAFN) Egyptian officials have imposed an official prohibition on the Roblox gaming platform, declaring the service promotes dangerous conduct among minors, Egyptian media outlets confirmed.
Essam al-Amir, deputy director of the Supreme Council for Media Regulation, announced that authorities issued a directive blocking the widely-used online game popular with youth audiences. He delivered these statements during a Senate hearing focused on mobile device and digital application hazards facing children, a newspaper reported.
The regulatory body had urged decisive measures against websites encouraging "deviant behavior or facilitate its spread," alongside platforms hosting electronic games that glorify violence, al-Amir stated.
He noted the council is collaborating with the National Telecommunications Regulatory Authority to execute technical protocols necessary for enforcement.
Egypt's action mirrors regional trends. Throughout August and September 2025, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar, and Oman implemented Roblox restrictions following child safety warnings.
Global scrutiny has intensified. In August 2025, Louisiana launched legal proceedings against Roblox, alleging the corporation enabled child exploitation. Roblox dismissed these claims as "false," media documented.
Roblox is a complimentary, interactive gaming service launched nearly twenty years ago that has achieved massive popularity among children and adolescents internationally.
The platform's defining characteristic allows participants to "design their own virtual worlds" using accessible programming utilities, pursue adventures, engage in collaborative gameplay, and communicate instantly across geographical boundaries.
The service attracts approximately 85 million participants, with 40 percent under age 13, according to a May 2025 Guardian investigation.
During 2023 exclusively, authorities documented over 13,000 child exploitation incidents on the platform within the US, with 1,200 formal complaints filed to Roblox regarding abuse situations.
Media reported in 2024 that US law enforcement arrested no fewer than 24 individuals since 2018 on kidnapping or mistreatment charges involving people contacted or enticed through Roblox.
The corporation disclosed in August that average daily active participants reached 111.8 million, transmitting 6.1 billion chat communications and uploading creative content to the platform.
The worldwide video gaming industry continues explosive expansion, encompassing more than 3.4 billion players or application users with projected valuations approaching $200 billion, per unofficial 2024 data.
