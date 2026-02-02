Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
EU Calls on Israel to Respect Ceasefire, International Law in Gaza

(MENAFN) The European Union on Sunday denounced repeated breaches of the ceasefire by Israel in Gaza and emphasized the need for full adherence to international humanitarian law.

Hadja Lahbib, European commissioner for equality, preparedness, and crisis management, criticized Israel’s ongoing strikes and violations. “We condemn the repeated violations of the ceasefire in Gaza, where hundreds of Palestinians were killed and injured by Israeli strikes over the weekend,” she said in a statement shared online.

Lahbib highlighted that international humanitarian law must be respected and that civilians must be protected at all times and in all locations.

Despite the ceasefire agreement, Israeli attacks have continued, resulting in significant casualties, including hundreds of deaths and over a thousand injuries since October 10, 2025, according to reports from Gaza.

