Turkish, Kazakh FMs Are Set to Lead Strategic Talks in Ankara
(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Kazakh Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev are set to co-chair the eighth session of the Joint Strategic Planning Group in Ankara on Monday.
According to reports, Fidan is expected to express satisfaction with the current state of political relations between the two countries, noting the significance of recent high-level visits and ongoing diplomatic exchanges.
The Turkish minister will also outline plans to deepen collaboration across a range of sectors, including trade, the economy, investment, energy, transportation, defense industry, education, as well as humanitarian and cultural initiatives. Efforts to achieve a trade volume target of $15 billion are also anticipated to be discussed.
Fidan is expected to emphasize the value of enhancing cooperation on multilateral platforms, particularly through the Organization of Turkic States. Strengthening connectivity and logistical infrastructure, especially via the Trans-Caspian East-West-Middle Corridor, is also set to be highlighted.
The ministers are slated to exchange views on pressing regional developments, including situations in Afghanistan, Iran, and Palestine.
