Sudan Resumes Domestic Passenger Flights to Khartoum Airport
(MENAFN) Sudan on Sunday resumed domestic passenger flights to Khartoum International Airport for the first time since the war with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) erupted in April 2023, according to state media.
A Sudan Airways flight carrying civilian passengers arrived from Port Sudan, marking the end of nearly two years of suspended operations caused by ongoing fighting between the Sudanese army and the RSF, the state news agency SUNA reported.
SUNA said the flight underscores Sudan Airways’ commitment to its national role by restoring air connectivity between Sudanese cities and easing travel difficulties faced by citizens since the conflict began.
The agency described the move as a major milestone toward the gradual reopening of Khartoum airport and a sign of a new phase of recovery and relative stability, with daily life slowly returning to the capital.
Sudan’s Civil Aviation Authority had announced plans to reopen the airport in October 2025, but the facility was subsequently targeted several times by drone attacks. At the time, the Sudanese army said it had intercepted drones launched by the RSF toward the airport.
Khartoum International Airport, Sudan’s main aviation hub, has remained closed since the outbreak of the war, severely disrupting air travel across the country due to its central location and large capacity.
