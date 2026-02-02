403
Indonesia Reinstates Access to Grok
(MENAFN) Indonesia on Sunday ended its prohibition on Grok, an artificial intelligence application embedded within a social media platform created by US-based company X, according to reports from local outlets.
This move comes after X Corp pledged to enhance adherence to the nation’s regulations, a media outlet reported, citing the Ministry of Communications and Digital Affairs.
Previously, Indonesia had suspended Grok’s operations due to concerns over sexualized imagery on the platform, making it the first country to restrict access to the AI tool.
Authorities indicated that the restoration of access would be managed on "a conditional basis and under strict supervision."
"The normalization of access to Grok services is being carried out conditionally after X Corporation submitted a written commitment containing concrete steps for service improvement and prevention of abuse. This commitment is the basis for evaluation, not the end of the supervision process," said senior ministry official Alexander Sabar.
