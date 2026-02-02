403
Trump Expresses Hope for Deal with Iran
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump on Sunday responded to a warning from Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei that a US strike on Iran could trigger a regional war.
“Why wouldn’t he say that? Of course, he is going to say that,” Trump told reporters during his visit to Mar-a-Lago. He added that the United States has “the biggest, most powerful ships in the world” positioned nearby.
Trump expressed hope that the US and Iran could reach an agreement, saying, “Hopefully, we’ll make a deal.” He added that if a deal is not reached, “then we'll find out whether or not he was right.”
