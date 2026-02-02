403
Iraq Receives Hundreds of ISIS Detainees from Syria
(MENAFN) Iraq has taken in 450 ISIS detainees, including senior figures, transferred from Syria, Deputy Foreign Minister Hisham al-Alawi said on Sunday.
“The number of ISIS members transferred to Iraq is very limited out of around 7,000 currently in Syria, some of whom are commanders and leaders in the ISIS terror group,” Alawi said. “Around 450 members have been brought to Iraq, while the vast majority remains in Syrian prisons and have not been transferred. They hold different nationalities.”
He added that some of the transferred detainees are Iraqi nationals. “We have sought to accelerate their return over the past period,” he said.
Al-Alawi explained that those who have committed crimes will face court proceedings, while individuals whose guilt is not yet established will be placed in prisons and their cases reviewed.
Regarding the broader detainee population, most are foreign nationals from over 40 countries.
“For years, Iraq has officially urged their countries to take them back to be tried under their own laws, but the response from most countries has not been strong, although some have taken steps to implement Iraq’s request,” he noted.
Last month, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced a mission to transfer ISIS detainees from northeastern Syria to Iraq to ensure they remain in secure facilities. The operation began with 150 ISIS fighters moved from a detention center in Hasakah province to a secure location in Iraq, with plans eventually to transfer up to 7,000 detainees to Iraqi-controlled facilities.
Last month, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced a mission to transfer ISIS detainees from northeastern Syria to Iraq to ensure they remain in secure facilities. The operation began with 150 ISIS fighters moved from a detention center in Hasakah province to a secure location in Iraq, with plans eventually to transfer up to 7,000 detainees to Iraqi-controlled facilities.
