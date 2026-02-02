403
Shiite Coalition Splits Over Maliki’s Premiership
(MENAFN) Disagreements have emerged within a coalition of Shiite parties backing former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki, according to reports.
The Coordination Framework nominated Maliki as Iraq’s next prime minister, but the move faced opposition from the United States, with President Donald Trump warning that Washington could withdraw support if Maliki is reappointed.
Ammar al-Hakim, leader of the National Wisdom Movement, reportedly boycotted a Coordination Framework meeting on Saturday and rejected the nomination of a “controversial figure” for prime minister.
Former Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi, head of the Victory Coalition, stated that “the interests of the people take precedence over individuals.”
The Coordination Framework is the largest and most influential Shiite political alliance in Iraq, playing a central role in selecting the prime minister and forming the government. Its members include the Fatah Alliance—which encompasses the Badr Organization and Asaib Ahl al-Haq—Maliki’s State of Law Coalition, the Alliance of National State Forces (including Hakim’s movement and Abadi’s Victory Coalition), as well as the Ata Movement led by Faleh al-Fayyadh, Kataib Hezbollah, and Harakat al-Nujaba.
According to reports citing an unnamed political source, Hakim did not attend the Coordination Framework meeting on Saturday evening due to his opposition to Maliki’s nomination. The source said the National Wisdom Movement “refuses to participate in a government headed by Maliki.”
In a statement, the Victory Coalition emphasized the “need to proceed with constitutional entitlements to approve state authorities.”
