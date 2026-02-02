403
US Signals Willingness to Negotiate with Iran Despite Military Buildup
(MENAFN) The Trump administration has communicated to Iran through multiple diplomatic channels that it remains open to negotiations, even as the U.S. increases its military presence in the Persian Gulf, according to reports.
A senior U.S. official indicated that President Donald Trump has not yet decided on launching a military strike and continues to explore diplomatic options to address rising tensions.
Reports note that Türkiye, Egypt, and Qatar are working to arrange a meeting in Ankara later this week between White House envoy Steve Witkoff and senior Iranian officials. Two regional sources said these countries are coordinating closely with both Washington and Tehran. “It is moving. We are doing our best,” said an official from one of the mediating countries.
The outreach follows Trump’s recent social media statement that a large “armada” was en route to Iran, while urging Tehran to engage in immediate negotiations.
The president has threatened military action amid growing tensions after anti-government protests erupted in Iran in late December. Iranian officials have warned that any U.S. attack would provoke a “swift and comprehensive” response.
