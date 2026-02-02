Hibi Eden Moves Adjournment Motion Over Kerala Electoral Roll Revision

Congress MP Raises Concerns Over Kerala Electoral Roll Revision

Congress MP Hibi Eden on Monday moved an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha seeking an urgent discussion on the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Kerala. He alleged that the move could violate the fundamental rights of the people of Kerala and affect the process of free and fair elections, which are scheduled to be held in the state in the coming months.

In his notice to the Secretary-General of the Lok Sabha, Eden said that the revision of voter lists should be carried out in a transparent manner. He claimed that conducting the process in a "hasty" way could undermine the mandate of voters ahead of the elections. Stressing that the issue poses a serious challenge to democratic values, the Congress MP urged the House to take up the matter for a detailed discussion.

"The ECI and Central Government's decision to conduct SIR in Kerala is surely directed towards violating the fundamental rights of the people of Kerala and is an attempt to disturb the process of free and fair elections which are due to be held in a few months. The revision of voters list should be conducted in a transparent manner and therefore the carrying out of this process in such a hasty manner is clearly an attempt to undermine the mandate of the people in the upcoming elections," Eden said.

Nationwide Revision and ECI Timeline

Currently, a nationwide SIR is being carried out in 12 states and union territories, with the final elector's list to be published on February 7. These states and UTs are: Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

Key Dates for Electoral Roll Revision

According to the Election Commission, printing and training took place from October 28 to November 3, followed by an Enumeration Phase from November 4 to December 4. The draft electoral rolls were published on December 9, followed by a claims and objections period from December 9 to January 8, 2026. The Notice Phase (for hearing and verification) took place between December 9 and January 31, with publication of Final Electoral Rolls on February 7, 2026. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)