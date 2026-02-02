403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Capgemini Plans to Divest Unit Working with US ICE
(MENAFN) French IT firm Capgemini announced on Sunday that it plans to sell its subsidiary that provides services to the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency, according to reports.
The company stated that it will put Capgemini Government Solutions up for sale, with the divestment process starting immediately. The unit accounts for approximately 0.4% of the group’s projected 2025 revenue and less than 2% of its U.S. turnover, according to a company release.
The announcement comes after an NGO revealed that the subsidiary supplied ICE with a tool used to track and identify foreign nationals.
Tensions in the U.S. have escalated amid strict immigration enforcement and deportation policies under the Trump administration, which prompted nationwide protests over the past weekend following the recent deaths of two Americans at the hands of federal agents.
The issue has also drawn criticism in France, where trade unions and political figures questioned Capgemini’s responsibility. French Economy Minister Roland Lescure emphasized the need for transparency, stating that the company should clarify its contracts with ICE and reassess them if necessary.
Capgemini, listed on the CAC 40 index, operates in roughly 50 countries worldwide.
The company stated that it will put Capgemini Government Solutions up for sale, with the divestment process starting immediately. The unit accounts for approximately 0.4% of the group’s projected 2025 revenue and less than 2% of its U.S. turnover, according to a company release.
The announcement comes after an NGO revealed that the subsidiary supplied ICE with a tool used to track and identify foreign nationals.
Tensions in the U.S. have escalated amid strict immigration enforcement and deportation policies under the Trump administration, which prompted nationwide protests over the past weekend following the recent deaths of two Americans at the hands of federal agents.
The issue has also drawn criticism in France, where trade unions and political figures questioned Capgemini’s responsibility. French Economy Minister Roland Lescure emphasized the need for transparency, stating that the company should clarify its contracts with ICE and reassess them if necessary.
Capgemini, listed on the CAC 40 index, operates in roughly 50 countries worldwide.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment