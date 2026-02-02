403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Epstein Email Reveals Plan to Use Plane Linked to CIA ‘Torture’ Program
(MENAFN) Recently uncovered correspondence from the Epstein files indicates that the late financier once weighed the possibility of using a private jet previously associated with the CIA’s extraordinary rendition operations, according to reports.
The email exchange, dated 2017, shows that Epstein’s longtime pilot raised alarms about the aircraft’s background and warned that its history could create complications during overseas flights, especially in Middle Eastern airspace.
Expressing uncertainty over the jet’s identification details, the pilot cautioned, “Not sure if the BBJ (Boeing Business Jets) serial number would give us issue flying in the Middle East,” while noting that the “past history of owners of Josh's BBJ was the CIA in 2007.”
He further pointed out that an earlier registration tied to the aircraft suggested a troubling past. Referring to the number “N313P,” he wrote that it “was used as a CIA plane to transport prisoners to Guantanamo Bay” and said it “was called a Torture Plane.”
The message also included a link to an online report outlining the plane’s alleged role in the CIA’s post-9/11 rendition efforts, a program under which detainees were covertly moved to overseas detention facilities.
The correspondence emerged as part of a large-scale release of Epstein-related records by the U.S. Justice Department under legislation designed to increase transparency. The trove included images of well-known figures, grand jury materials, and investigative documents, though many pages were obscured to safeguard victims.
Authorities later released tens of thousands of additional records and said more than one million further documents potentially connected to Epstein remain under review.
The disclosures have drawn criticism from Democratic lawmakers, who argue that extensive redactions undermine transparency requirements. The Justice Department has rejected that claim, maintaining that the omissions are necessary to protect the privacy and identities of victims and survivors of sexual exploitation.
The email exchange, dated 2017, shows that Epstein’s longtime pilot raised alarms about the aircraft’s background and warned that its history could create complications during overseas flights, especially in Middle Eastern airspace.
Expressing uncertainty over the jet’s identification details, the pilot cautioned, “Not sure if the BBJ (Boeing Business Jets) serial number would give us issue flying in the Middle East,” while noting that the “past history of owners of Josh's BBJ was the CIA in 2007.”
He further pointed out that an earlier registration tied to the aircraft suggested a troubling past. Referring to the number “N313P,” he wrote that it “was used as a CIA plane to transport prisoners to Guantanamo Bay” and said it “was called a Torture Plane.”
The message also included a link to an online report outlining the plane’s alleged role in the CIA’s post-9/11 rendition efforts, a program under which detainees were covertly moved to overseas detention facilities.
The correspondence emerged as part of a large-scale release of Epstein-related records by the U.S. Justice Department under legislation designed to increase transparency. The trove included images of well-known figures, grand jury materials, and investigative documents, though many pages were obscured to safeguard victims.
Authorities later released tens of thousands of additional records and said more than one million further documents potentially connected to Epstein remain under review.
The disclosures have drawn criticism from Democratic lawmakers, who argue that extensive redactions undermine transparency requirements. The Justice Department has rejected that claim, maintaining that the omissions are necessary to protect the privacy and identities of victims and survivors of sexual exploitation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment