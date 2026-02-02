403
Trump Addresses Outcome of Iran Standoff
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump stated that the global community would shortly “find out” whether Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was right in cautioning that a US strike could spark a wider conflict, while emphasizing that an agreement remains possible.
Over the past several weeks, Washington has stepped up its military footprint in the Middle East, sending the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, extra guided-missile destroyers, and sophisticated air defense equipment. Trump referred to this buildup as a “massive and beautiful armada.”
On Sunday, Khamenei cautioned that any armed move against Iran would trigger extensive repercussions throughout the Middle East, far exceeding the impact of the US-Israeli strike last summer.
“They should know that if they start a war this time, it will be a regional war,” Khamenei declared during a speech in Tehran commemorating the anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution. He alleged that Washington aims to “devour” Iran and take control of its oil and natural gas reserves.
When questioned by journalists about Khamenei’s remarks, Trump brushed them aside but suggested that both negotiations and military options remain on the table.
“Of course he is going to say that,” Trump said. “Hopefully we’ll make a deal. If we don’t make a deal, then we’ll find out whether or not he was right.”
