Kuwait Emir Orders Sweeping Cabinet Overhaul
(MENAFN) Kuwait's ruler enacted sweeping government changes Sunday, installing fresh leadership across critical ministerial positions in a decree that reshapes the Gulf nation's executive branch, a local news agency reported.
Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Kuwaiti Emir, issued the official directive overhauling the cabinet composition and assigning new officials to handle pivotal portfolios within the oil-rich monarchy's administration.
The decree designated Yaacoub Al-Sayed Yousef Al-Refaei to assume control of the finance ministry, placing him at the helm of Kuwait's economic and fiscal policy apparatus during a period of regional economic shifts, according to the news agency.
Meanwhile, Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah received appointment as minister of foreign affairs, positioning him to manage Kuwait's diplomatic relations and international engagement strategy across the Middle East and beyond, the news agency confirmed.
In a separate personnel decision, the Emir redesignated Omar Saud Al-Omar to continue serving as minister of state for communications and information technology, maintaining continuity in the portfolio overseeing Kuwait's digital infrastructure and telecommunications sector development.
The cabinet reorganization extended to additional ministerial posts as well, the news agency indicated, though the state news agency did not disclose comprehensive details regarding the full scope of appointments or the complete list of officials affected by the reshuffle.
The timing and rationale behind the governmental restructuring were not immediately elaborated upon in the decree announcement.
