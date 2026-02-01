Strategy's Saylor Signals Bitcoin Dip Buy After Weekend Slide

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Strategy founder Michael Saylor signaled continued Bitcoin accumulation after a weekend rout shaved a sizeable portion from the firm's exposure. The executive chairman posted“More Orange” on X, sharing a chart that tallies roughly $55 billion in Bitcoin purchases since August 2020. The post, a familiar signal to followers, comes as BTC endured a weekend slide of more than 13% that briefly pushed the company's vast position into the red. The timing is notable: while the market wrestled with macro headlines, Strategy's approach appears to be anchored by a belief in long-term value rather than near-term price movements.



Strategy has accumulated a total of over 712,647 Bitcoin under management, with its largest single purchase to date occurring on Jan. 20 when it bought 22,305 BTC.

The weekend move knocked BTC from about $87,970 to roughly $75,892 before a partial rebound, momentarily testing Strategy's cost basis around $76,040.

The market backdrop included a hawkish tilt in U.S. policy chatter, as Kevin Warsh was nominated to lead the Federal Reserve, a development that contributed to risk-off sentiment across assets.

Crypto market sentiment deteriorated, with the Fear & Greed Index signaling a six-week low and commentary from prominent figures reflecting growing skepticism about a rapid bitcoin cycle. Beyond crypto, traditional assets also softened, with the S&P 500 slipping and precious metals pulling back after the political and macro news flow.

Key takeaways

Tickers mentioned: $BTC

Sentiment: Bearish

Price impact: Negative. The weekend sell-off briefly pushed Strategy's BTC exposure into the red, before a partial recovery.

Market context: The pullback in risk assets and a shifting macro backdrop intersect at a moment when large crypto holders are weighing the balance between long-term conviction and near-term volatility. The broader environment features evolving expectations around monetary policy, regulatory signals, and power dynamics in the crypto market, all of which can influence liquidity and investor appetite in the near term.

Why it matters

The narrative around Strategy's Bitcoin strategy has long hinged on the belief that the asset serves as a treasury anchor and a potential source of asymmetrical upside. The latest signals suggest management remains committed to stacking BTC despite cyclical pullbacks. The use of a public chart to benchmark purchases-paired with a visible, ongoing cadence of additions-helps maintain transparency about the company's exposure and strategy. This kind of disciplined accumulation can influence rival treasuries and corporate holders who watch large players for price and sentiment cues, underscoring Bitcoin's role as a macro asset rather than a mere trading instrument.

The weekend price action, highlighted by a dip below the prior cost basis, also emphasizes the trade-off between timing and conviction. Strategy's aggregate holdings have benefited from earlier entry points when BTC traded at markedly different levels, and the most notable single purchase on Jan. 20-22,305 BTC-illustrates the scale at which the firm operates. While the price subsequently rallied to around $76,765, the intraday swing underscores the volatility inherent in the market and the risk management considerations that large holders must monitor, including mark-to-market effects and the potential for liquidation risk in stressed conditions.

Additionally, political and monetary developments provide a connected backdrop. The nomination of Kevin Warsh as Fed chair has been interpreted by some as leaning toward tighter monetary policy and a potential unwind of easy-money policies. If confirmed, Warsh's approach could influence inflation expectations, bond yields, and liquidity dynamics, factors that typically ripple into crypto markets as investors reassess risk and seek hedges or liquidity substitutes. The commentary around Warsh-paired with a hawkish stance and calls for restraint-has fed risk-off sentiment that tends to weigh on highly speculative assets in the near term.

On the sentiment front, notable voices within the ecosystem have moderated their outlooks. Changpeng Zhao, the former Binance chief, indicated a cooler stance on the so-called Bitcoin supercycle, signaling that even early proponents acknowledge macro headwinds can temper the pace of structural upside. This admission aligns with a broader breath of caution across market watchers who calibrate expectations against ongoing macro uncertainty and the tactical shifts of large holders who may reallocate as prices move and regulatory clarity evolves. The Crypto Fear & Greed Index, frequently cited as a sentiment barometer, slipped to a six-week low, reflecting a confluence of fear and caution among traders and investors alike.

Beyond Bitcoin itself, the weekend's movements reverberated through traditional markets. The S&P 500 fell by roughly 0.43%, and gold and silver also tumbled amid the risk-off mood, illustrating how macro headlines can spill into crypto and affect liquidity and pricing across asset classes. While relief rallies can occur, the episode reinforces the interconnected nature of crypto markets with conventional financial markets and policy expectations, especially as investors weigh the pace and scale of future Fed actions against the backdrop of inflation, employment data, and global financial stability concerns.



Follow Strategy's public disclosures and X posts for any additional BTC purchases or shifts in allocation strategy.

Monitor the Federal Reserve's policy trajectory and any formal communications from Kevin Warsh if he ascends to the chair chair position.

Track Bitcoin's price around critical levels near the mid-to-high $70k range and any subsequent retests of the $80k threshold.

Watch market sentiment indicators, including the Fear & Greed Index, for signs of a reversal in risk appetite among crypto traders. Observe responses from other large treasury holders and institutions to quantify whether Strategy's moves influence broader corporate crypto treasuries.



Michael Saylor's X post titled“More Orange” with the BTC purchase chart, indicating cumulative purchases since August 2020.

Record of Strategy's largest annual purchase on Jan. 20, involving 22,305 Bitcoin.

Bitcoin price movements over the weekend, from approximately $87,970 to $75,892, and a rebound to about $76,765.

News on Kevin Warsh's nomination to the Fed chair position and the possible policy implications.

Statements from Changpeng Zhao regarding the Bitcoin cycle outlook and macro headwinds, as reported in contemporaneous coverage. Crypto Fear & Greed Index readings showing a six-week low amid the episode of risk-off sentiment.

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) accumulation persists amid volatility

Strategy's ongoing accumulation strategy continues to emphasize a long‐horizon view of Bitcoin as an anchor asset rather than a short-term trading instrument. The firm's public signal-via Saylor's posts and the accompanying explicit chart-has become a recurring feature of the narrative around large, corporate-led crypto treasuries. The reported total holdings, exceeding 712,647 BTC under management, places Strategy at the forefront of corporate crypto treasury activity. With a track record of sizable buys and a willingness to deploy capital during periods of volatility, the company demonstrates how institutional players view Bitcoin as a strategic hold rather than a momentum play.

The price action over the weekend threatened to widen the gap between market price and cost basis for some holders, including Strategy. The brief dive below the firm's cost basis at roughly $76,040 underscores the risk of mark-to-market losses even for long-term holders who have demonstrated resilience through previous cycles. Yet the subsequent rebound highlights the market's ongoing evaluation of Bitcoin's value proposition in a shifting macro context, where policy signals and macro risk sentiment can quickly alter the price trajectory. Investors watching these developments will be looking for signs of stability around key support levels and indicators that might signal a renewed appetite for risk or a retreat to safety.

From a broader perspective, recent headlines reflect a crypto ecosystem that remains sensitive to policy and macro developments. Warsh's nomination adds a layer of uncertainty to the rate-hiking debate and the eventual unwind of quantitative easing, a combination that has historically influenced liquidity stipulations in crypto markets. Meanwhile, the chorus of veteran market participants who have warned about the fragility of a“supercycle” narrative has grown louder, especially as fears of regulatory tightening and macro slowdown linger. In this environment, Strategy's approach-continuing to accumulate on pullbacks while maintaining a substantial treasury position-appears to be a deliberate attempt to balance exposure with risk controls while preserving optionality for future price appreciation.

As the market digests these developments, the role of public signals from large holders becomes increasingly important. By communicating a steady intention to accumulate, Strategy contributes to market narratives around Bitcoin's longevity and potential resilience in the face of volatility. The immediate reaction to the latest weekend move-temporary softness followed by partial recovery-serves as a reminder that the crypto market can be reactive in the short term, even as institutional players maintain a longer-term orientation.

