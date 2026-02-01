403
US Approves USD6.5B Army Sales to Israel
(MENAFN) The US has approved potential military sales exceeding $6.5 billion to Israel as regional tensions with Iran continue to rise.
The package, outlined in statements from US defense and diplomatic authorities, includes $1.98 billion for light tactical vehicles, $3.8 billion for AH-64E Apache helicopters, and $740 million for armored personnel carrier power packs, with AM General, Boeing, and Lockheed Martin among the main contractors.
“The proposed sale will enhance Israel’s capability to meet current and future threats by improving its ability to defend Israel’s borders,” the Pentagon said, emphasizing that the deal “will not alter the basic military balance in the region.”
The announcement follows reports that Israeli authorities have broadly confirmed a Palestinian death toll of roughly 70,000 in Gaza, after the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war in 2023, drawing accusations against Israel for war crimes and restricting humanitarian aid.
The approval also comes amid heightened US-Iran tensions, with President Donald Trump leaving the option of military action open while affirming support for protesters in Iran. Trump has positioned himself as a strong supporter of Israel, contrasting with the previous administration’s criticism of civilian casualties in Gaza. Earlier policies that restricted US weapons shipments to Israel were repealed in March 2025 following Trump’s return to office.
Separately, the US authorized a potential $9 billion sale of 730 Patriot PAC-3 MSE interceptor missiles and associated equipment to Saudi Arabia, with Lockheed Martin as the main contractor. US officials stated the deal “will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a Major non-NATO Ally.”
Separately, the US authorized a potential $9 billion sale of 730 Patriot PAC-3 MSE interceptor missiles and associated equipment to Saudi Arabia, with Lockheed Martin as the main contractor. US officials stated the deal “will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a Major non-NATO Ally.”
