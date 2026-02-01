403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Chicago Police to Launch Probe into ICE Agents Misconduct
(MENAFN) Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson has enacted an executive directive commanding city police to investigate and catalog alleged federal immigration officer violations for potential criminal charges.
"We are putting ICE on notice in our city. Chicago will not sit idly by while Trump floods federal agents into our communities and terrorizes our residents," Johnson declared in a Saturday statement.
The mayor asserted the order establishes Chicago as America's first municipality pursuing legal accountability for purported federal immigration agent misconduct.
Johnson accused federal immigration operatives of violating constitutional protections, undermining community stability, and provoking dangerous confrontations while operating beyond local or civilian accountability mechanisms.
The measure arrives days after nine local district attorneys launched a coalition targeting prosecution of federal law enforcement personnel who violate state statutes, while New York Governor Kathy Hochul simultaneously proposed legislation prohibiting cooperation pacts between local police departments and US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
"We are putting ICE on notice in our city. Chicago will not sit idly by while Trump floods federal agents into our communities and terrorizes our residents," Johnson declared in a Saturday statement.
The mayor asserted the order establishes Chicago as America's first municipality pursuing legal accountability for purported federal immigration agent misconduct.
Johnson accused federal immigration operatives of violating constitutional protections, undermining community stability, and provoking dangerous confrontations while operating beyond local or civilian accountability mechanisms.
The measure arrives days after nine local district attorneys launched a coalition targeting prosecution of federal law enforcement personnel who violate state statutes, while New York Governor Kathy Hochul simultaneously proposed legislation prohibiting cooperation pacts between local police departments and US Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment