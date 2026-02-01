403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iranian FM Says Tehran Wants to have Fair, Equitable Nuclear Deal
(MENAFN) Iran has reiterated its openness to reaching what it describes as a just and balanced nuclear agreement, while firmly rejecting claims that it seeks to develop nuclear weapons. The position was outlined by Iran’s foreign minister during meetings with Türkiye’s president and foreign minister amid a visit to Ankara.
Referring to discussions held on Friday, the Iranian foreign minister emphasized Iran’s long-standing stance on the nuclear issue, stating: “In our conversations (on Friday), I reiterated that Iran has never sought nuclear weapons and is ready to embrace a fair and equitable nuclear deal that meets the legitimate interests of our people; this includes ensuring 'No Nuclear Weapons' and guaranteeing the lifting of sanctions.”
He also welcomed the opportunity to discuss bilateral relations between Tehran and Ankara, as well as shared regional concerns, describing Türkiye as one of several “brotherly” countries that have offered to help advance peace and stability across the region.
Expressing appreciation for such diplomatic initiatives, he said Iran is “grateful for such efforts and welcomes them,” while underscoring Tehran’s readiness to cooperate with regional partners to preserve security, promote stability, and “shield it from unlawful aggression.”
The remarks were made during the Iranian foreign minister’s official visit to Türkiye on Friday, where he held talks with senior Turkish leaders on regional developments and cooperation.
Referring to discussions held on Friday, the Iranian foreign minister emphasized Iran’s long-standing stance on the nuclear issue, stating: “In our conversations (on Friday), I reiterated that Iran has never sought nuclear weapons and is ready to embrace a fair and equitable nuclear deal that meets the legitimate interests of our people; this includes ensuring 'No Nuclear Weapons' and guaranteeing the lifting of sanctions.”
He also welcomed the opportunity to discuss bilateral relations between Tehran and Ankara, as well as shared regional concerns, describing Türkiye as one of several “brotherly” countries that have offered to help advance peace and stability across the region.
Expressing appreciation for such diplomatic initiatives, he said Iran is “grateful for such efforts and welcomes them,” while underscoring Tehran’s readiness to cooperate with regional partners to preserve security, promote stability, and “shield it from unlawful aggression.”
The remarks were made during the Iranian foreign minister’s official visit to Türkiye on Friday, where he held talks with senior Turkish leaders on regional developments and cooperation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment