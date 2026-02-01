US Woman Watches Mother Beaten Up In Ghaziabad On CCTV, Calls Police Brother Arrested (WATCH)

A disturbing domestic violence case in Ghaziabad has led to the arrest of a 44-year-old man after his sister, living in the United States, witnessed him attacking their 70-year-old mother through a CCTV camera installed in their home.

When the woman saw the brutal assault on the footage, she immediately contacted neighbours and the Kavi Nagar police, prompting a swift law enforcement response and her brother's detention.

ये घटना शर्मसार और हैरान कर देने वाली है...निशा अमेरिका में और बूढ़ी मां गाजियाबाद, यूपी में रहती है। मां की देखभाल के लिए निशा ने उनके कमरे में CCTV कैमरा लगवा दिया। फुटेज देखी तो पता चला कि मां की पिटाई हो रही है। ऐसा करने वाला उस मां का सगा बेटा निशांत ठाकुर है। वो मां के... twitter/uiJQ0yxkat

- Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) January 31, 2026

The incident reportedly took place at the family residence in Sanjay Nagar, where the elderly mother lives. The CCTV camera, installed in the mother's room, became crucial evidence, capturing the accused's actions and enabling authorities to act quickly. After receiving the alert, police reached the scene and arrested the suspect, who was taken into custody for further legal proceedings.

This case highlights the increasing role of home surveillance in exposing domestic abuse and empowering family members abroad to intervene. Neighbours and local residents were involved following the US-based daughter's alert, illustrating community cooperation in emergencies. Police are continuing their investigation, and the incident underscores broader concerns about elder abuse and the protection of vulnerable relatives in domestic settings.