Iran FM Condemns US Military Presence in Persian Gulf
(MENAFN) Iran’s foreign minister on Saturday sharply criticized the expanding US military deployment in the Persian Gulf, accusing Washington of trying to interfere in how Tehran manages defense activities close to its own territory.
In comments shared on social media, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi drew attention to the vast geographical distance separating the United States and Iran. He accompanied his remarks with a map illustration highlighting the two countries and marking the Strait of Hormuz to emphasize Iran’s immediate proximity to the strategically vital passage.
“Operating off our shores, the US military is now attempting to dictate how our Powerful Armed Forces should conduct target practice in their own turf,” he said.
Araghchi also took aim at the US military command structure for urging Iran’s armed forces to show “professionalism,” while at the same time Washington and the European Union label the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization.
“This is the level of absurdity the world is now facing,” he wrote, adding that European governments have chosen to align themselves with these positions.
He went on to defend the IRGC, saying it has consistently served as “the protector of peace and stability in the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz.”
“In our region, it is wisely known as a formidable force which has proven itself on the battlefield against both terrorists and invading militaries,” he added.
The foreign minister emphasized that ensuring freedom of navigation and the secure movement of commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz is a critical priority for Iran and neighboring countries. He argued that “the presence of outside forces in our region has always caused the exact opposite of what is declared: promoting escalation instead of de-escalation.”
His statements come as the United States continues to reinforce its military posture in the Persian Gulf amid strained relations with Tehran. US President Donald Trump has repeatedly warned Iran and said on Saturday that “the US has sent a large fleet toward Iran, larger than forces it has deployed in Venezuela.”
