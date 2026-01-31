Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Technological Disruptions: Zelensky Tasks Officials With Stabilizing Energy Sector

2026-01-31 07:04:41
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, he announced this on Facebook.

Zelensky said that he had heard reports from Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko and First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal on the emergency situation in the energy system due to technical reasons on the lines between the energy systems of Ukraine and Moldova

“All necessary responses at the level of the Ukrainian power grid are in place, and restoration work is underway. The task is to stabilize the situation in the near future,” the president emphasized.

Read also: Shmygal: Technical failure causes simultaneous blackouts in Romania, Moldova, and Ukraine

As reported by Ukrinform, according to experts' forecasts, power supply to the regions where emergency power cuts have been implemented will be restored within the next 2-3 hours, the Ministry of Energy said.

Photo: OP

UkrinForm

