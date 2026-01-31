Taiwan To Block Mainland Apps On Campus Networks
Taipei: Taiwan's education authorities on Friday announced a ban on access to several mainland apps, including Douyin and Weibo, on the island's campus networks.
This will restrict access from academic networks and school Wi-Fi to Rednote, Weibo, WeChat, Douyin (the mainland version of TikTok), and cloud service app Baidu Netdisk, according to the authorities.
The move comes after these apps were placed on a "high-risk" list by the island's digital affairs authorities to "prevent children and adolescents from exposure to age-inappropriate content" and to address "possible cybersecurity risks."
The island's education authorities also warned that primary and secondary schools should not use these apps in teaching activities.
