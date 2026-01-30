2026 Minneapolis Furnace Reliability Report Warns Aging Systems At Higher Risk During Extreme Cold Events

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Twin City Heating Air and Electric's 2026 Minneapolis Furnace Reliability Report warns that aging furnaces are significantly more likely to fail during extreme cold events, increasing safety risks and emergency repair costs for Twin Cities homeowners. The report highlights higher failure rates in older systems and urges proactive inspections before sub-zero temperatures strike."

BLAINE, Minn. - January 30, 2026 - Twin City Heating Air and Electric today released its 2026 Minneapolis Furnace Reliability Report, warning that aging residential heating systems across the Twin Cities could face increased failure risks during extreme cold events, potentially leading to safety concerns and costly emergency repairs for homeowners.

The study analyzed regional service call trends, furnace age data, weather records, and industry benchmarks to evaluate how prolonged sub-zero temperatures affect heating system reliability in Minneapolis, Blaine, and surrounding suburbs.

Key findings indicate that up to 37% of residential furnaces in the Twin Cities region may be at elevated risk of failure during extended periods of extreme cold, particularly systems older than 12 years.

“Many homeowners don't realize their furnace is vulnerable until it fails during the coldest days of the year,” said Wymond Wong, operations director at Twin City Heating Air and Electric.“Our data shows older systems are significantly more likely to break down when temperatures drop below zero, which can create safety risks and unexpected costs for families.”

Older Furnaces Show Significantly Higher Failure Rates

The report found that furnaces older than 12 years were more than 2.6 times more likely to experience mechanical failure during sub-zero cold snaps, while systems older than 18 years showed failure rates exceeding 40% during prolonged extreme cold events.

Suburban communities such as Blaine, Coon Rapids, and Brooklyn Park recorded 15% to 22% higher emergency furnace repair call volumes compared with Minneapolis proper, driven in part by larger home sizes and higher heating load demands.

Extreme Cold Drives Higher Repair Costs and Energy Bills

According to the report, emergency furnace repairs during cold snaps can cost three to five times more than routine maintenance visits. Emergency replacements during winter months can range from $6,500 to $12,000 or more, depending on system size and installation complexity.

Additionally, prolonged sub-zero temperatures can increase furnace runtime by 40% to 65%, contributing to heating bill increases of 10% to 25% or more during extreme cold periods.

“Cold-weather cycling places additional stress on ignition systems, blower motors, and heat exchangers,” Wong said.“These are common failure points, especially in older equipment that hasn't been maintained or upgraded.”

Safety Concerns Increase with Aging Heating Systems

The report also highlights potential safety concerns associated with older furnaces, including cracked heat exchangers and incomplete combustion, which can increase the risk of carbon monoxide exposure.

Heating systems account for a significant portion of winter household energy use in Minnesota, and reliable heating is critical for vulnerable populations such as seniors and families with young children during extreme cold events.

Industry and Climate Context

Minnesota remains one of the coldest populated regions in the United States, and climate variability is contributing to more volatile winter weather patterns. HVAC contractors across the Midwest report record emergency service demand during extended cold snaps, underscoring the importance of system reliability and proactive maintenance.

Download The Free Report

Twin City Heating Air and Electric encourages Twin Cities homeowners to schedule a furnace inspection and system evaluation before extreme cold weather events to identify potential reliability and safety issues.

About Twin City Heating Air and Electric

Twin City Heating Air and Electric is a Minnesota-based heating, cooling, and electrical service provider serving Blaine, Minneapolis, and the greater Twin Cities metropolitan area. The company offers furnace installation, repair, maintenance, and energy-efficiency solutions for residential and commercial customers.