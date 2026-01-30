Clean Beauty Market Growing At 9.98% CAGR To 2031 As Social Media Influence And Ingredient Transparency Demand Rises: 2026 Mordor Intelligence Report

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rising consumer focus on ingredient safety & transparency, regulatory credibility, and sustainability, combined with advances in formulation science and digital commerce, is reshaping the clean beauty market forecasts.

Hyderabad, India, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the global clean beauty market size is valued at USD 163.35 billion in 2025, projected to expand from USD 179.65 billion in 2026 to USD 288.99 billion by 2031, reflecting strong and sustained momentum over the forecast period. This growth underscores how clean beauty is transitioning from a niche positioning into a core standard across the global beauty and personal care industry.

Clean Beauty Market Trends & Growth Analysis

Ingredient Safety, Transparency, and Regulation Drive Market Growth

Health, safety, and ingredient transparency have emerged as primary differentiators in the clean beauty market growth outlook. Increasing consumer awareness, coupled with tighter regulatory oversight, is making clean formulation practices non-negotiable.

Regulatory measures such as the U.S. FDA's MoCRA reporting requirements and expanded allergen labeling frameworks in Europe favor brands with strong clinical validation capabilities, pharmacovigilance systems, and regulatory expertise. Consumers increasingly associate topical product safety with overall wellness and expect traceable, clearly disclosed ingredient sourcing, giving a competitive advantage to companies investing in verified clean formulations, third-party certifications, and transparent supply chains.

Sustainability and Biotechnology Reshape Competitive Positioning

Environmental sustainability has moved beyond marketing narratives into operational execution within the clean beauty industry. Stricter regulations and a growing willingness among consumers to pay for genuinely sustainable products are accelerating investments in circular economy models, refill systems, and responsible sourcing strategies.

At the same time, biotechnology, particularly fermentation-based and bio-engineered actives, is enabling high-performance formulations that meet clean-label expectations without compromising efficacy or stability. These biotech advances also improve supply-chain resilience by reducing dependence on climate-sensitive raw materials. Together, sustainability integration and biotech innovation are strengthening long-term clean beauty market share competitiveness.

Clean Beauty Market Segmentation Snapshot

By Product Category

Skincare

Haircare

Make-Up and Color Cosmetics

Fragrances

Other Clean Beauty Products

By Price Positioning

Mass

Premium

By End User

Kids

Adults

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Health and Beauty Stores

Other Distribution Channels

Regional Overview

Asia-Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing region in the clean beauty market, supported by rising ingredient awareness, premiumization, and increasing regulatory alignment.

North America is undergoing a regulatory transformation that reinforces clean beauty credibility through compliance and transparency.

Europe continues to set global benchmarks for ingredient disclosure, sustainability practices, and environmental accountability.

Competitive Landscape Prioritizes Science-Led Brands

The clean beauty industry remains moderately fragmented, creating space for innovation-driven challengers alongside established multinational players. Large beauty conglomerates are expanding clean portfolios through acquisitions and internal R&D, while independent brands leverage digital platforms to build trust and direct consumer engagement.

Competition is increasingly defined by the formulation of science, regulatory readiness, and technological capabilities such as biotechnology and data-driven product development. Brands that successfully integrate clean principles with performance, safety, and transparency are shaping future leadership in the clean beauty market forecast.

Clean Beauty Industry Leaders

L'Oréal SA

Unilever PLC

Coty Inc.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

The Procter & Gamble Company

