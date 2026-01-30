“Tele-Flora” Inspires Americans To Leave Nothing Unsaid With New Valentine's Day Campaign

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teleflora, the world's leading floral delivery service, is proud to debut its new 2026 Valentine's Day bouquet lineup alongside a brand-new campaign,“Tele-flora,” inspired by the belief that love often begins with the courage to speak from the heart.

“Tele-flora” turns unspoken words into unforgettable moments, transforming a floral phone booth into an intimate and vulnerable space for people to share what's in their hearts and“Love Out Loud.” These candid and unscripted messages of gratitude, admiration, and affection are reminders to leave nothing unsaid and share your love this Valentine's Day.

“In a world filled with uncertainty, love is too important to leave unspoken,” said John Ludwig, vice president of marketing and e-commerce at Teleflora.“This Valentine's Day, we wanted to give people a chance to speak from the heart – and flowers offer a beautiful way to share that love with someone special, whether they are near or far.”

Participants who shared their“Love Out Loud” through the public activation received a QR code with a recording of their message to share with their loved one, alongside a Teleflora bouquet.

The ad will appear on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, and is supported by targeted in-stream media buys on YouTube. Content creators also took part in the activation, with sponsored content rolling out in the week leading up to the holiday.“Tele-flora” was developed by the Wonderful Agency, The Wonderful Company's in-house creative team.

Say what matters most this Valentine's Day by gifting your loved one a unique Teleflora arrangement. Teleflora's best-selling Valentine's Day floral bouquets are beautifully curated, made by hand and delivered to your doorstep by a local florist. Each bouquet comes complete with a festive keepsake container that can be enjoyed as part of home décor for years to come.

Teleflora's new Valentine's Day bouquet lineup includes:



Teleflora's Gorgeous Gem Bouquet

Teleflora's Boldly Beautiful Bouquet

Teleflora's Sweet on Hue Bouquet Teleflora's I Heart You Bouquet

To place an order for a beautiful floral arrangement made and delivered by hand by a local florist, visit .

About Teleflora

Say everything and share your“Love Out Loud®” with the gift of Teleflora flowers – made by hand and delivered to your doorstep by your local florist. By tapping nearly 10,000 member florists in North America alone, Teleflora – a part of The Wonderful Company – offers the kind of personal touch, artistry, and expertise you expect from a trusted neighborhood florist – even if that neighborhood is across the country. No prepackaged flowers in nondescript boxes dropped on your doorstep – Teleflora's network of professional florists creates artistic arrangements personally delivered in a vase, often on the same day. Teleflora makes every day an occasion with a two-in-one gift that includes a multipurpose keepsake container for long-lasting enjoyment.

To learn more about Teleflora, please visit , or follow Teleflora on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and tag your own #LoveOutLoud moment. To learn more about the company's corporate social responsibility impact, visit wonderful.

