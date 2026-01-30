Gas Phase Filtration Market Research Report 2026 - Global Size, Trends, Competitive Analysis, Opportunities, And Forecasts, 2021-2025 & 2026-2031

Dublin, Jan. 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gas Phase Filtration Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The Global Gas Phase Filtration Market is projected to expand from USD 5.94 billion in 2025 to USD 8.01 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.11%

This process entails the removal of gaseous pollutants, such as volatile organic compounds and corrosive fumes, from air streams utilizing sorbent media like activated carbon or impregnated alumina.

Growth is primarily propelled by rigorous environmental standards concerning industrial emissions and a global focus on ensuring superior indoor air quality to safeguard human health and sensitive electronic equipment. This trajectory is bolstered by a robust supply chain; according to the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry, the North American nonwovens sector expanded its capacity by over 100,000 tonnes in 2024 to surpass 5.7 million tonnes, signaling continued investment in essential filtration materials.

However, a major obstacle hindering broader market expansion is the significant operational cost and technical intricacy involved in maintaining these systems. Because the sorbent media has a limited service life, it necessitates regular monitoring to avoid saturation, requiring specialized skills and incurring consistent replacement costs. This financial weight often deters implementation in industries with constrained operating budgets, as end users find it difficult to reconcile the premium costs of effective gaseous contaminant control with their broader facility management resources.

Market Drivers:

Rigid environmental and air quality mandates act as the main engine for the Global Gas Phase Filtration Market. Authorities across the globe are imposing stricter boundaries on industrial emissions to mitigate atmospheric pollution, requiring the deployment of sophisticated filtration solutions that can eliminate hazardous gases and precursor compounds.

These regulatory pressures force power generation and manufacturing plants to modernize their infrastructure for compliance, boosting the need for high-efficiency gas phase media. For example, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's "Final Rule to Strengthen the National Ambient Air Quality Standards for Particulate Matter" in February 2024 notably tightened the primary annual PM2.5 standard from 12.0 to 9.0 micrograms per cubic meter, compelling industries to manage the gaseous precursors that contribute to fine particle creation.

Another vital driver is the necessity for corrosion prevention within the microelectronics and data center sectors. As electronic components undergo miniaturization, they become increasingly vulnerable to failure from corrosive airborne elements like chlorine and sulfur, rendering gas phase filtration essential for yield protection and equipment reliability. The swift growth of this high-tech industry creates significant opportunities for filtration suppliers.

According to the Semiconductor Industry Association's "2024 State of the U.S. Semiconductor Industry Report" from September 2024, global semiconductor sales were forecast to exceed $600 billion in 2024, indicating substantial investment in contamination control infrastructure. This momentum is mirrored in corporate performance; Donaldson Company, Inc. reported a 6.0% sales increase in its Industrial Filtration Solutions segment during the fiscal second quarter of 2024, highlighting the growing demand for industrial-grade filtration.

Market Challenges:

The substantial operational expenses and technical complexities linked to maintenance pose a major hurdle for the Global Gas Phase Filtration Market. These systems rely on sorbent media that possesses a limited adsorption capacity, requiring frequent and accurate oversight to avoid contaminant breakthrough.

This necessity calls for specialized technical knowledge and sophisticated real-time monitoring tools, which drastically raises the total cost of ownership well above the initial purchase price. As a result, facility managers frequently perceive these systems as financial burdens, especially in settings where tight budgetary limits take precedence over the requirement for exceptional indoor air quality.

These recurring expenses directly inhibit market growth by confining adoption largely to mission-critical fields, such as semiconductor fabrication, while alienating cost-conscious commercial segments. The logistical challenges associated with media replacement and the disposal of hazardous waste further impede integration for general users.

Although trade activity in the wider sector remains strong, the specific adoption of gas phase elements trails behind due to these financial constraints. For instance, while the Mechanical Engineering Industry Association (VDMA) reported that German air handling technology exports hit 7.32 billion euros in 2024, the prohibitive maintenance costs associated with gas phase filtration continue to restrict its penetration within this vast infrastructure market.

Market Trends:

The industry is undergoing a significant transformation toward sustainable and regenerable sorbent materials as manufacturers adopt circular economy principles to minimize the environmental footprint of spent media. Traditional activated carbon and impregnated alumina frequently end up in landfills, driving a strategic shift toward bio-based precursors and regenerable substrates that prolong usage cycles and decrease hazardous waste.

This trend is further propelled by the necessity to comply with evolving chemical safety standards and corporate sustainability targets, moving the sector away from single-use disposal methods. According to Ahlstrom's "Sustainability Report 2024" released in March 2025, the company recorded net sales of 3.0 billion euros in 2024, a result largely attributed to the growth of safe, fiber-based solutions, including their newly introduced PFAS-free industrial filtration media.

Concurrently, developments in nanotechnology-enhanced filter media are vastly improving adsorption efficiency while mitigating the energy costs typically linked to high-performance gas removal. By integrating nanofiber layers into sorbent architectures, these modern designs dramatically expand the surface area available for capturing contaminants without causing a proportional rise in airflow resistance, thereby directly tackling operational costs associated with energy use.

This technological progression facilitates the creation of compact, hybrid media that can target specific molecular pollutants with higher accuracy while ensuring lower pressure drops. As noted in Mann+Hummel's "Annual Report 2024" from May 2025, the group increased its research and development investment to 128.3 million euros, signaling a dedicated effort to create advanced filtration technologies and novel media formulations that enhance separation capabilities and reduce carbon footprints.

