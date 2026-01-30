​​​US Releases List Of Gifts From Indian Leaders

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)~ ​The US State Department has released a compilation of gifts presented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as other Indian government officials to US leaders, including former President Joe Biden.

The Office of the Chief of Protocol, Department of State, submitted a comprehensive list of“gifts received from foreign government sources”.

“The Office of the Chief of Protocol, Department of State, submits the following comprehensive listing of the statements which, as required by law, federal employees filed with their employing agencies during calendar year 2024 concerning gifts received from foreign government sources.

The compilation includes reports of both tangible gifts and gifts of travel or travel expenses of more than minimal value... For calendar year 2024 (January 1, 2024, through December 31, 2024), the minimal value is USD 480.00,” it said.

The list includes a“Wood Chest, Scarf, Saffron with Jar, and Wood Box for Tea” gifted by Modi to Biden on September 10, 2023, with an estimated value of USD 562.