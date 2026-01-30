403
IRTH Group Launches Haus Of Tenet A First Of Its Kind Art-Led Office Destination In Business Bay
Strategically positioned in Business Bay, Haus of Tenet introduces art-led commercial spaces featuring premium shell & core offices catering to C-suite visionaries, family offices, and modern business leaders
A specially designed Collector's Program offers investors shared ownership of a curated art collection placed throughout the project's public spaces
Surrounded by intimate garden pockets, Haus of Tenet features 60,000sqft of exclusive amenities spaces including a private VIP valet, member's club, executive wellness experiences, private F&B lounge and more
Haus of Tenet marks the first commercial project in a series of IRTH Group's own branded portfolio of projects
