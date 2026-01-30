Mardaani 3 Actor Rani Mukherji Top 10 Highest Grossing Films Check Here

With Mardaani 3 gearing up for release, all eyes are back on Rani Mukerji's box office legacy. From emotional dramas to gritty thrillers, here's a look at her highest grossing films and what made them big winners

With Mardaani 3 inching closer to its theatrical release, Rani Mukerji is once again in the spotlight as one of Bollywood's most dependable stars. Over a career spanning decades, she has delivered box office successes across genres. Here's a look at her highest grossing films worldwide and the impact they created.

Hichki stands tall as Rani Mukerji's highest grossing film worldwide. While the film enjoyed a steady run in India, its real magic unfolded in China. The emotional story of a teacher living with Tourette Syndrome struck a deep chord overseas, turning the film into a sleeper blockbuster and pushing its global total past Rs 200 crore.

This psychological thriller starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor saw Rani in a restrained yet powerful role as a grieving mother. The film's layered storytelling, eerie atmosphere, and strong performances helped it achieve major worldwide box office success.

Directed by Karan Johar, this ensemble drama redefined Bollywood's overseas box office potential. Rani Mukerji's performance stood out in a bold narrative about relationships, helping the film set new international collection records at the time of its release.

In Veer-Zaara, Rani played Saamiya Siddiqui, a Pakistani lawyer who becomes the emotional anchor of the story. The film emerged as the highest-grossing Bollywood movie of 2004 and continues to be celebrated as one of Indian cinema's most iconic romantic dramas.

Rani Mukerji's breakthrough role in this romantic blockbuster made her an overnight star. While the numbers may appear modest today, the film was an all-time blockbuster in 1998. Adjusted for inflation, it remains one of the most commercially successful Hindi films ever made.

This family-friendly sports drama connected strongly with younger audiences. Set largely in New York, the film's racing backdrop and emotional storyline helped it perform particularly well in international markets, adding significantly to its global earnings.

The sequel to Mardaani surpassed the original at the box office, proving the growing popularity of Shivani Shivaji Roy. The film reinforced Rani Mukerji's ability to carry a hard-hitting thriller on her shoulders as a solo female lead.

A pop-culture phenomenon of its time, Bunty Aur Babli sparked fashion trends and youth fandom. Rani's lively chemistry with Abhishek Bachchan and her sharp comic timing made the film a major commercial success.

The first film in the Mardaani franchise was lauded for its gritty realism and sensitive handling of child trafficking. Made on a controlled budget, the film turned into a super hit and laid the foundation for one of Rani's most iconic roles.

Despite mixed reviews, this historical epic benefited from massive pre-release buzz. Starring Aamir Khan, the film opened strong worldwide, earning a place among Rani Mukerji's top global grossers.