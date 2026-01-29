Large Crowds Are Expected At The 42Nd Santa Fe De Veraguas Fair

MENAFN - Newsroom Panama) The forty-second Agricultural, Tourist, Craft, Folkloric and Cultural Fair of Santa Fe has begun, one of the most anticipated events on the Veraguas calendar. The atmosphere is full of optimism, with domestic and foreign visitors arriving early to enjoy the cool weather and buy products at good prices. For several days now, a considerable increase in people has been noticeable in the district, foreshadowing a positive economic movement for local merchants, producers and artisans, who prepared in advance to offer a wide variety of agricultural, artisanal and gastronomic products.

Mayor Hortensio Palma emphasized that the fair is an important showcase for the district and an opportunity to boost the local economy. “Every year we receive hundreds of visitors who come to enjoy our culture, our traditions and, above all, the hospitality of our people,” he said. For his part, Agustín Valdez, treasurer of the fair, said that the optimism is reflected in the early influx of visitors. “When people arrive before the official start, we know the fair will be a success. Santa Fe is a hardworking, hospitable town, eager to get ahead,” he said.

The fair will feature agricultural exhibitions, folk performances, cultural activities, the sale of handicrafts and a varied gastronomic offering typical of the region, consolidating itself as a meeting point for families and tourists. Local authorities invited the population to participate in an orderly manner and enjoy this event that highlights the traditions, culture and productive potential of the district of Santa Fe, in the province of Veraguas.