Large Crowds Are Expected At The 42Nd Santa Fe De Veraguas Fair -
Mayor Hortensio Palma emphasized that the fair is an important showcase for the district and an opportunity to boost the local economy. “Every year we receive hundreds of visitors who come to enjoy our culture, our traditions and, above all, the hospitality of our people,” he said. For his part, Agustín Valdez, treasurer of the fair, said that the optimism is reflected in the early influx of visitors. “When people arrive before the official start, we know the fair will be a success. Santa Fe is a hardworking, hospitable town, eager to get ahead,” he said.
The fair will feature agricultural exhibitions, folk performances, cultural activities, the sale of handicrafts and a varied gastronomic offering typical of the region, consolidating itself as a meeting point for families and tourists. Local authorities invited the population to participate in an orderly manner and enjoy this event that highlights the traditions, culture and productive potential of the district of Santa Fe, in the province of Veraguas.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment